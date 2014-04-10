Are You a Mean Girls Superfan?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Paramount/Everett Collection
This quiz was originally published April 30, 2014. With the new Mean Girls in theaters, it has been updated to include questions related to the musical adaptations.
A few months after Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard,
Mean Girls premiered in theaters as one of the last movies of its kind: a pre-modern-day internet cultural touchstone. But 20 years later, we remain as obsessed with it as ever before — its social commentary feels just as relevant, and now the original movie’s Broadway musical adaptation has its own musical-movie version. But just how obsessed with it are you? Are you one of the greatest fans you’ll ever meet? Or are you like a grotsky byotch? Time to find out. Get in, loser.
How Well Do You Know
Mean Girls?
What was the original title of the movie?
It was always
Mean Girls. Don’t try to trick me!
Queen Bees
The Clique
Homeschooled
Which of these is
not a rule of the Plastics?
No scrunchies
You can’t wear a tank top two days in a row
You can only wear your hair in a ponytail once a week
You can only wear jeans or track pants on Fridays
Why did Cady's family move to Illinois?
Her mom got offered tenure at Northwestern
Her parents wanted to be closer to their ill grandmother
They wanted Cady to be socialized in America
Her dad became the head of Africana studies at the University of Illinois-Urbana Champaign
What portmanteau does Cady accidentally create when Aaron asks her to come to the Halloween party?
Grool
Fawesome
Grantastic
Hunty
What is the big highlight from Ms. Norbury’s summer?
She got divorced.
Her cat died.
She appeared as Rizzo in a production of
Grease.
She was an audience member on
Oprah.
What ethnicity is Janis Ian?
Persian
Armenian
Puerto Rican
Lebanese
What’s the name of the girl from the opposing team who goes into a sudden death match during the Mathletes competition?
Cara Kramer
Caroline Key
Kayla Krupf
Caroline Krafft
What does Karen dress up as for Halloween?
A bunny
A mouse
A kitten
A sexy kitten
What song does Damian sing at the talent show?
‘Let’s Get Physical,’ Olivia Newton John
‘Beautiful,’ Christina Aguilera
‘All by Myself,’ Celine Dion
‘Oops!…I Did It Again,’ Britney Spears
What object hits Damian as he’s singing?
A jockstrap
A can of tomatoes
A tomato
A shoe
In the Broadway musical, Cady claims she is smart with math, but stupid with what?
English
Love
Friends
Spanish
What scent is the foot cream Cady gives Regina for her blemishes?
Peppermint
Mango
Vanilla
Coconut
Which of these North Shore cliques does Janis Ian
not point out?
The white rappers
JV Jocks
Unfriendly black hotties
Cool Asians
Which of these rappers does Kevin G compare himself to in his rap?
Biggie
Nelly
Snoop Dogg
Shaggy
Whom does Cady try to sit with at lunch on her first day?
The Plastics
The Persian mafia
Janis and Damian
The unfriendly black hotties
What song is Regina’s little sister dancing to when Cady first goes to her house?
“Dancing With Myself,” the Donnas
“Operate,” Peaches
“One Way or Another,” Blondie
“Milkshake,” Kelis
What ailment did Mr. Duvall acquire over the summer?
Tennis elbow
Carpal tunnel
Migraines
PTSD
In the musical, a “Revenge Party” is like what?
A birthday party
A baby shower
A party with revenge
A surprise party
Which Plastics rule does Regina break, banishing her from eating lunch with the other girls?
She wears a tank top two days in a row
Her lip liner doesn’t match her gloss
She buys something on sale
She wears sweatpants on a Monday
Who is
not nominated for Spring Fling queen?
What does Kevin Gnapoor call himself on his business card?
Aspiring hip-hop mogul
Bad Ass M.C.
Ladies’ Man
Original Gangster
Which of these people does
not make a cameo in the Mean Girls movie musical?
Daniel Franzese
Megan Thee Stallion
Lindsay Lohan
Ashley Park
Ms. Norbury mistakenly thinks her Black student is from Africa, but where is she actually from?
Chicago
Michigan
New York
Wisconsin
According to the student gossip mill, which male celebrity once told Regina she was pretty on a plane?
Kevin Spacey
Tom Cruise
Will Smith
John Stamos
In the Broadway musical, “What’s Wrong With Me?” is originally sung by Gretchen, then reprised as a duet between Gretchen and whom?
Cady
Damian
Janis
Regina's Mom
What movie are Damian and Janis watching on Halloween?
Friday the 13th Part 2
The Blair Witch Project
Halloween II
Swimfan
What fashion trend does Janis accidentally start?
Cutouts at the nipples
Lower navel tattoo
A reverse mullet
Jorts
In Damian’s song “Stop” from the stage musical, Damian lists a series of things Cady should avoid doing. What is
not on that list?
Sending a sixth text in a row
Obsessing over Regina to the point of distraction
Failing math to seem more attractive
Getting a tattoo of the Chinese word for wisdom
During Karen’s song “Sexy,” she names a slew of potentially sexy halloween costumes. Which of these appeared in the onstage musical but
not in the movie musical?
Sexy Eleanor Roosevelt
Sexy Quint from sexy
Jaws
Sexy Rosa Parks
Sexy corn
Janis, in her song “I’d Rather Be Me,” claims she has plenty of what?
Friends
Classes
Insults
Opinions
What does Cady mistakenly think is the name of a band?
Eliza Dushku
Ashton Kutcher
Dakota Fanning
The Gyllenhaals
What is Regina George’s favorite movie?
Varsity Blues
Heathers
Glengarry Glen Ross
Cruel Intentions
What does Regina claim to be doing when she’s hooking up with Shane?
Math tutoring
AP English Literature review
Working on her college applications
SAT prep
What historical figure does Gretchen compare Regina to in a class presentation?
Caesar
Nixon
Hitler
Margaret Thatcher
What does Karen apologize to Gretchen for?
For making out with her boyfriend when she was drunk.
For telling everyone she got diarrhea at Barnes & Noble.
For telling Regina that she wanted to date Aaron.
For starting a rumor that she uses spray tan.
Which of these is
not a talent that Karen claims to have?
She can communicate with animals.
She can put her whole fist in her mouth.
She has ESPN.
She can predict the weather with her breasts.
Which relative did Karen make out with?
Her brother
Her second cousin
Her cousin
Her stepbrother
Where does the store clerk suggest Regina go when her dress doesn’t fit?
TJ Maxx
Ross
Sears
JC Penney
What is the mascot for the North Shore High School?
The blue devils
The mountain goats
The cougars
The lions
Which of the following things do teachers
not reprimand students for?
Going to the bathroom without a lavatory pass.
Eating in class.
Using a green pen.
Having their cell phone out in class.
According to the burn book, who made out with a hot dog?
Trang Pak
Dawn Schweitzer
Amber D’Alessio
Damian
On the soundtrack for the
Mean Girls movie musical, which of the following actors is credited on at least one song?
Tina Fey
Busy Phillips
Christopher Briney
Tim Meadows
In the musical, the Plastics made fun of Jen Moorecock “till she burst into flame.” Who was she?
A teacher
A fellow student
A cop
A fast-food worker
Which school do the Mathletes compete against?
Marymount
Liberty
Quincy
Eastland
What does Kevin Gnapoor call Cady?
Who wins king at the Spring Fling?
Shane Oman
Aaron Samuel
Jason
Damian
What word did Karen once ask Damian how to spell?
Misspell
Conscience
Jewelry
Orange
Which pair does
not kiss at the end of the movie?
Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall
Janis and Damian
Cady and Aaron
Regina and Shane
How many actors in
Mean Girls have been featured players on Saturday Night Live?
Who was Lindsay Lohan initially cast as?
Karen
Janis
Gretchen
Regina