Are You a Mean Girls Superfan?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Paramount/Everett Collection

This quiz was originally published April 30, 2014. With the new Mean Girls in theaters, it has been updated to include questions related to the musical adaptations.

A few months after Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard, Mean Girls premiered in theaters as one of the last movies of its kind: a pre-modern-day internet cultural touchstone. But 20 years later, we remain as obsessed with it as ever before — its social commentary feels just as relevant, and now the original movie’s Broadway musical adaptation has its own musical-movie version. But just how obsessed with it are you? Are you one of the greatest fans you’ll ever meet? Or are you like a grotsky byotch? Time to find out. Get in, loser.

How Well Do You Know Mean Girls?

What was the original title of the movie?
Which of these is not a rule of the Plastics?
Why did Cady's family move to Illinois?
What portmanteau does Cady accidentally create when Aaron asks her to come to the Halloween party?
What is the big highlight from Ms. Norbury’s summer?
What ethnicity is Janis Ian?
What’s the name of the girl from the opposing team who goes into a sudden death match during the Mathletes competition?
What does Karen dress up as for Halloween?
What song does Damian sing at the talent show?
What object hits Damian as he’s singing?
In the Broadway musical, Cady claims she is smart with math, but stupid with what?
What scent is the foot cream Cady gives Regina for her blemishes?
Which of these North Shore cliques does Janis Ian not point out?
Which of these rappers does Kevin G compare himself to in his rap?
Whom does Cady try to sit with at lunch on her first day?
What song is Regina’s little sister dancing to when Cady first goes to her house?
What ailment did Mr. Duvall acquire over the summer?
In the musical, a “Revenge Party” is like what?
Which Plastics rule does Regina break, banishing her from eating lunch with the other girls?
Who is not nominated for Spring Fling queen?
What does Kevin Gnapoor call himself on his business card?
Which of these people does not make a cameo in the Mean Girls movie musical?
Ms. Norbury mistakenly thinks her Black student is from Africa, but where is she actually from?
According to the student gossip mill, which male celebrity once told Regina she was pretty on a plane?
In the Broadway musical, “What’s Wrong With Me?” is originally sung by Gretchen, then reprised as a duet between Gretchen and whom?
What movie are Damian and Janis watching on Halloween?
What fashion trend does Janis accidentally start?
In Damian’s song “Stop” from the stage musical, Damian lists a series of things Cady should avoid doing. What is not on that list?
During Karen’s song “Sexy,” she names a slew of potentially sexy halloween costumes. Which of these appeared in the onstage musical but not in the movie musical?
Janis, in her song “I’d Rather Be Me,” claims she has plenty of what?
What does Cady mistakenly think is the name of a band?
What is Regina George’s favorite movie?
What does Regina claim to be doing when she’s hooking up with Shane?
What historical figure does Gretchen compare Regina to in a class presentation?
What does Karen apologize to Gretchen for?
Which of these is not a talent that Karen claims to have?
Which relative did Karen make out with?
Where does the store clerk suggest Regina go when her dress doesn’t fit?
What is the mascot for the North Shore High School?
Which of the following things do teachers not reprimand students for?
According to the burn book, who made out with a hot dog?
On the soundtrack for the Mean Girls movie musical, which of the following actors is credited on at least one song?
In the musical, the Plastics made fun of Jen Moorecock “till she burst into flame.” Who was she?
Which school do the Mathletes compete against?
What does Kevin Gnapoor call Cady?
Who wins king at the Spring Fling?
What word did Karen once ask Damian how to spell?
Which pair does not kiss at the end of the movie?
How many actors in Mean Girls have been featured players on Saturday Night Live?
Who was Lindsay Lohan initially cast as?

