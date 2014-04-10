Are You a Mean Girls Superfan?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photo: Paramount/Everett Collection

This quiz was originally published April 30, 2014. With the new Mean Girls in theaters, it has been updated to include questions related to the musical adaptations.

A few months after Mark Zuckerberg started Facebook at Harvard, Mean Girls premiered in theaters as one of the last movies of its kind: a pre-modern-day internet cultural touchstone. But 20 years later, we remain as obsessed with it as ever before — its social commentary feels just as relevant, and now the original movie’s Broadway musical adaptation has its own musical-movie version. But just how obsessed with it are you? Are you one of the greatest fans you’ll ever meet? Or are you like a grotsky byotch? Time to find out. Get in, loser.