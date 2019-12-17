This 5-Hour Yule-Log Video of Darth Vader Burning Is an Instant Holiday Classic

Ahead of the release of Star Wars: Episode IX —The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment to a nine-year film saga, we are republishing this holiday PSA. Enjoy!

Do you spend the holidays scrolling through YouTube, searching for the right fireplace video to give your tiny little apartment the illusion of warmth and good holiday cheer? Well, you’re in luck, because YouTube user Benjamin Apple just uploaded what may be the best fireplace video in the history of fireplace videos: A five-hour loop of Darth Vader’s funeral pyre from Return of the Jedi. Put this on your flat screen, exult in the majesty, and see how long it takes before someone realizes what’s cooking.