EGOT Watch: Who Will Be Next to Complete the Awards Show Grand Slam?

Another awards season goes by and not a single EGOT contender has managed to win the quadfecta of awards — an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Most recently, Alan Menken was taken off this list of artists just one award away after winning a Daytime Emmy in 2020 for his work in Tangled. In 2018, Tim Rice, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and John Legend took home Emmy awards for producing Jesus Christ Superstar: Live in Concert. This was not just great news for them, but for all of us who are engaged in the timeless Hollywood sport of EGOT-watching. Before their wins, only 12 people in show-business history had ever won a competitive Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Now that the EGOT club has gotten just a little bit larger, who else stands a chance of joining it soon? We’ve rounded up the closest.

Only needs a Tony

Trent Reznor

Oscar: Best Original Score for Soul (2021), Best Original Score for The Social Network (2010)

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special for Watchmen (2020)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Soul (2021), Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011), Best Metal Performance for Nine Inch Nails’ “Happiness in Slavery” (1996), Best Metal Performance for Nine Inch Nails’ “Wish” (1993).

How Close Is He? Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails bandmate Atticus Ross were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020, making them really, really close to obtaining a REGOT. Despite Reznor’s progress, he’ll have to bring heavy metal to the theater to collect a Tony.

Martin Scorsese

Oscar: Best Achievement in Directing for The Departed (2007)

Emmy: Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming for George Harrison: Living in the Material World (2012), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Boardwalk Empire (2011)

Grammy: Best Long Form Music Video for No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2006)

How Close Is He? He’s got a slight chance. Scorsese’s 1982 film King of Comedy was being adapted into a Broadway musical back in 2015. It hasn’t gained traction since, meaning that’s probably it for Marty’s EGOT chances. There’s not a whole lot of demand for musical version of Hugo.

Cher

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Moonstruck (1988)

Emmy: Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for Cher: The Farewell Tour (2003)

Grammy: Best Dance Recording for “Believe” (2000)

How Close Is She? Closer than most. There’s a musical based on Cher’s life called The Cher Show; although it won two Tonys, none of them was dedicated to the show’s namesake.

Julie Andrews

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mary Poppins (1965)

Emmy: Outstanding Nonfiction Series for Broadway: The American Musical (2005), Outstanding Variety Musical Series for The Julie Andrews Hour (1973)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children for Julie Andrews’ Collection of Poems, Songs and Lullabies (2011), Best Recording for Children for Mary Poppins (1965)

How Close Is She? To borrow a phrase familiar to recent Tony voters, Andrews already threw away her shot: In 1996, she declined a nomination for Victor/Victoria after everyone else involved in the production — including her husband, Blake Edwards — was snubbed. She has no current plans to return to Broadway.

Kate Winslet

Oscar: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for The Reader (2009)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Mildred Pierce (2011)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for Children for Listen to the Storyteller (2000)

How Close Is She? Not very. Winslet by her own admission doesn’t do theater. However, she has joked about heading to Broadway to get that Tony, and she’s mentioned that her son really wants her to complete her EGOT. Maybe for his birthday?

Alan and Marilyn Bergman

Oscar: Best Music, Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Best Adaptation Score for Yentl (1983), Best Music, Original Song for “The Way We Were” from The Way We Were (1975), Best Music, Original Song for “The Windmills of Your Mind” from The Thomas Crown Affair (1969)

Emmy: Outstanding Music and Lyrics for “A Ticket to Dream” from AFI’s 100 Years … 100 Movies: America’s Greatest Movies (1999), Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics for “Ordinary Miracles” from Barbra: The Concert (1995), Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition for a Special (Dramatic Underscore) for Sybil (1977)

Grammy: Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture, The Way We Were (1975),

How Close Are They? This husband-and-wife composing team (who worked frequently alongside late EGOT-winner Marvin Hamlisch) have written two musicals together, but their last came in 1978. Do they have another one in them?

James Moll

Oscar: Best Documentary Feature for The Last Days (1999)

Emmy: Outstanding Interview for Inheritance (2009), News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Informational Special for Survivors of the Holocaust (1996)

Grammy: Best Long Form Music Video for Foo Fighters: Back and Forth

How Close Is He? Moll is a filmmaker who mostly does documentaries. A Tony’s going be be tough.

Sid Ramin

Oscar: Best Music, Scoring of a Musical Picture for West Side Story (1962)

Emmy: Outstanding Achievement in Design Excellence for a Daytime Drama Series for All My Children (1983)

Grammy: Best Soundtrack Album or Recording of Original Cast from Motion Picture or Television for West Side Story (1962)

How Close Is He? Ramin is 97 and presumably retired, so he seemingly has to be happy with his three.

Burt Bacharach*

Oscar: Best Music, Original Song for “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from Arthur (1982), Best Music, Original Song for “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head” from Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1970), Best Music, Original Score for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1970)

Emmy: Outstanding Single Program — Variety or Musical — Variety and Popular Music for Singer Presents Burt Bacharach (1981)

Grammy: Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for “I Still Have That Other Girl” (1999), Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Show for Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1970)

How Close Is He? Closer than you might think! The 88-year-old music legend has a a jukebox musical, Close to You: Bacharach Reimagined, that had a limited engagement in the West End. It previously played the New York Theater Workshop under the title What’s It All About, and a Broadway production may be in the cards.

Randy Newman

Oscar: Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song for “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3 (2011), Best Music, Original Song for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. (2002)

Emmy: Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for “When I’m Gone” from Monk (2010), Outstanding Main Title Theme Music for Monk (2004), Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics for Cop Rock (1991)

Grammy: Best Arrangement, Instrumental and Vocals for “Putin” (2018), Best Score Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for Toy Story 3 (2011), Best Song Written for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for “Our Town” from Cars (2007), Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for “If I Didn’t Have You” from Monsters, Inc. (2003), Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for “When She Loved Me” from Toy Story 2 (2001), Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for A Bug’s Life (2000), Best Instrumental Composition for The Natural (1985)

How Close Is He? Hard to say: Though Newman’s written various works for the stage, he’s never been nominated for a Tony. No matter. He’s more of an L.A. guy anyway.

Barbra Streisand

Oscar: Best Music, Original Song for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born)” from A Star Is Born (1977), Best Actress in a Leading Role for Funny Girl (1969)

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Timeless: Live in Concert (2001), Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Barbra: The Concert (1995), Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special for Barbra: The Concert (1995), Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment — Actors and Performers for My Name Is Barbra (1965)

Grammy: Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for The Broadway Album (1986), Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocal for “Guilty” (1980), Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)” (1977), Song of the Year for “Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)” (1977), Best Vocal Performance, Female for My Name Is Barbra (1965), Best Vocal Performance, Female for “People” (1964), Album of the Year (Other Than Classical) for The Barbra Streisand Album (1963), Best Vocal Performance, Female for The Barbra Streisand Album (1963)

How Close Is She? Only a technicality away. Streisand received a special Tony for “Star of the Decade” in 1970, which most EGOT observers say doesn’t count. (She also received two competitive nominations in the 1960s, but lost both times.) Unfortunately, the asterisk might be permanent: Though she presented at the 2016 ceremony, Streisand has not announced any plans to go back to Broadway.

John Williams

Oscar: Best Music, Original Score for Schindler’s List (1994) and Best Music, Original Score for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1983), Best Music, Original Score for Star Wars (1978), Best Music, Original Dramatic Score for Jaws (1976), Best Music, Scoring Adaptation and Original Song Score for Fiddler on the Roof (1972)

Emmy: Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for Great Performances (2009), Outstanding Achievement in Music Composition — for a Special Program for Jane Eyre (1972), Outstanding Achievement in Musical Composition for Heidi (1969)

Grammy: Best Instrumental Composition for “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” (2020), Best Arrangement Instrumental or a Capella for “Escapades for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra” from Catch Me If You Can (2017), Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2016), Best Instrumental Composition for The Book Thief (2015), Best Instrumental Composition for “The Adventures of Mutt” from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2009), Best Score Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for Memoirs of a Geisha (2007), Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television for Saving Private Ryan (1999), Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television for Schindler’s List (1995), Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1983), Best Instrumental Composition for “Flying — Theme from ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’” from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1983), Best Instrumental Arrangement for “Flying — Theme from ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’” from E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1983) Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Raiders of the Lost Ark (1982), Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1981), Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Superman (1980), Best Instrumental Composition for “Prelude and Main Title March” from Superman (1980), Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1979), Best Album of Original Score written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Star Wars (1978), Best Instrumental Composition for “Main Titles from Star Wars” from Star Wars (1978), Best Pop Instrumental Performance from Star Wars (1978), Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special for Jaws (1976)

How Close Is He? He might as well be in a galaxy far, far away. Williams has never written music for a Broadway show, and hasn’t shown any special yearning for theater since his 1975 musical Thomas and the King was a failure on the West End.

Michael Giacchino

Oscar: Best Original Score for Up (2010)

Emmy: Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore) for Lost (2005)

Grammy: Best Score Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for Up (2010), Best Score Soundtrack Album for Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media for Ratatouille (2008)

How Close Is He? When it comes to extracurricular pursuits, Giacchino would much prefer to write music for video games than Broadway. Once millennials start aging into theater, he’ll be the guy to call for Grand Theft Auto: The Musical.

Only needs an Oscar

Cynthia Nixon

Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2008), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sex and the City (2004)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Album for An Inconvenient Truth (2009)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for Rabbit Hole (2006)

How Close Is She? She seemed fairly close — and said there was an Oscar-worthy role in the cards — until she decided to get into politics. She was defeated in the race for governor, meaning she won’t GGOT.

Cyndi Lauper

Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Mad About You (1995)

Grammy: Best New Artist (1985), Best Musical Theater Album for Kinky Boots (2014)

Tony: Best Original Score for Kinky Boots (2013)

How Close Is She? It’s possible. Though movies prefer using songs from Lauper’s vast catalogue, a future Best Original Song opportunity is not out of the question.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone

Emmy: Outstanding Animated Program for South Park (2013), Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour) for South Park (2009, 2008, 2007, 2005)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for The Book of Mormon: Original Cast Recording (2012)

Tony: Best Musical for The Book of Mormon (2011), Best Book of a Musical for The Book of Mormon (2011), Best Original Score for The Book of Mormon (2011), Best Direction of a Musical for Book of Mormon (2011)

How Close Are They? Pretty close. The South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut song “Blame Canada” infamously lost out to Phil Collins’s Tarzan tune “You’ll Be in My Heart” at the 2000 Oscars, but they’ve got a solid chance at a Best Original Song trophy if the Book of Mormon movie ever happens.

Anne Garefino

Emmy: Outstanding Animated Program for South Park (2013), Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour) for South Park (2009, 2008, 2007, 2005)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for The Book of Mormon: Original Cast Recording (2012)

Tony: Best Musical for The Book of Mormon (2011)

How Close Is She? It’s tricky. As the longtime producing partner of Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Garefino would need the Book of Mormon movie to compete for Best Picture to have a shot at the EGOT. An easier bet? Getting the pair to make another animated film. (Producers and directors share the Best Animated Feature trophy.)

John Kander

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics for Liza Minnelli Live from Radio City Music Hall (1993), Outstanding Achievement in Music, Lyrics and Special Material for Liza with a Z (1973)

Grammy: Best Score From an Original Cast Show Album for Cabaret (1968)

Tony: Best Original Score for Kiss of the Spiderwoman (1993), Best Original Score for Woman of the Year (1981), Best Original Score for Cabaret (1967)

How Close Is He? It doesn’t seem likely. As one-half of the legendary songwriting duo Kander and Ebb, John Kander has twice been nominated for musical Oscars, most recently for 2002’s Chicago. Unfortunately for his EGOT chances, Kander hasn’t written music for a film since Ebb’s death in 2004.

Lily Tomlin

Emmy: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for An Apology to Elephants (2013), Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program for Lily: Sold Out (1981), Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special for The Paul Simon Special (1978), Outstanding Writing in a Comedy-Variety or Music Special for The Lily Tomlin Special (1976), Best Writing in Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music for Lily (1974)

Grammy: Best Comedy Recording for This Is a Recording (1973)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe (1986)

How Close Is She? It’s doable, if she commits. Tomlin’s been averaging about a film a year, but movies like Admission and Grandma aren’t going to get it done. Find a prestige director and go for broke towards a Supporting Actress nom, girl! I promise you it will work out better than last time.

Dick Van Dyke

Emmy: Outstanding Comedy-Variety or Music Series for Van Dyke and Company (1977), Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Comedy Series for The Dick Van Dyke Show (1966), Outstanding Individual Achievements in Entertainment — Actors and Performers for The Dick Van Dyke Show (1965), Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actor in a Series (Lead) for The Dick Van Dyke Show (1964)

Grammy: Best Recording for Children for Mary Poppins (1965)

Tony: Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Bye Bye Birdie (1961)

How Close Is He? Not likely. The 90-year-old Van Dyke still occasionally sings and dances his way through films like the recent family musical Buttons, but they’re not the kind of movies the Academy typically smiles upon.

James Earl Jones

Emmy: Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Picket Fences (1994)

Grammy: Best Spoken Word Recording for Great American Documents (1977)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play for Fences (1987), Best Leading Actor in a Play for The Great White Hope (1969)

How Close Is He? Closer than Hayden Christensen: Jones got an honorary Oscar in 2011. The way we see it, if he wants to make a “real” EGOT, he’s got two options. One, go the Nebraska route, lean into the octogenarian angle, and hope to eke out a win in a weaker Best Actor year; two, go full Judi Dench and hunt for some really meaty one-scene wonders in shameless Oscar bait.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Emmy: Outstanding Variety Special for Hamilton (2021), Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for The 67th Annual Tony Awards (2014)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for Hamilton (2016), Best Song Written for Visual Media for “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana (2018), Best Musical Theater Album for In the Heights (2009)

Tony: Best Musical for In the Heights (2008), Best Original Score for In the Heights (2008), Best Musical for Hamilton (2016), Best Book of a Musical for Hamilton (2016), Best Original Score for Hamilton (2016)

How Close Is He? We bet Miranda imagines winning an EGOT so much it seems more like a memory. When’s he gonna get it? He had a shot with Moana, but lost to rival near-EGOTS Pasek and Paul. He’s got plenty more chances coming — even after he played himself at the 2022 Oscars by submitting “Dos Oruguitas” instead of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” for Best Original Song.

Audra McDonald

Emmy: Outstanding Special Class Program for Live From Lincoln Center (2015)

Grammy: Best Classical Album for Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (2008), Best Opera Recording for Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (2008)

Tony: Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play for Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill (2014), Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for Porgy and Bess (2008), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for A Raisin in the Sun (2004), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Ragtime (1998), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play for Masterclass (1996), Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Carousel (1994)

How Close Is She? In other decades, she’d have been a shoo-in. But with the decline of the movie musical, McDonald will have to hope for a bit of luck in her projects. Have we waited long enough since Lady Sings the Blues to make another Billie Holiday biopic?

Marc Shaiman

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing in a Variety or Music Program for The 64th Annual Academy Awards

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for Hairspray (2004)

Tony: Best Original Score for Hairspray (2003), Best Musical for Hairspray (2003)

How Close Is He? Hey, Marc Shaiman, you almost went all the way, man. He wrote the music for 2018’s Mary Poppins Returns — the original Poppins won Best Original Song in 1965 — and got two Oscar nominations in 2019 for his efforts, but he still went home without any statuettes.

Harry Belafonte

Emmy: Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Tonight with Belafonte — The Revlon Revue (1960)

Grammy: Best Folk Performance for An Evening With Belafonte/Makeba (1966), Best Folk Performance for Swing Dat Hammer (1960)

Tony: Best Featured Actor in a Musical for John Murray Anderson’s Almanac (1956)

How Close Is He? Belafonte is another member of the sorta-EGOT club, having been awarded the Oscars’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2014. That’s probably the closest he’s going to get: The 89-year-old star hasn’t acted in a film since 2006’s Bobby.

Martin Charnin

Emmy: Outstanding Single Program – Variety or Musical – Variety and Popular Music for ’S Wonderful, ’S Marvelous, ’S Gershwin (1972), Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music for ’S Wonderful, ’S Marvelous, ’S Gershwin (1972), Outstanding Variety or Musical Program — Variety and Popular Music for Annie, The Women in the Life of a Man (1970)

Grammy: Best Cast Show Album for Annie (1978)

Tony: Best Original Score for Annie (1977)

How Close Is He? Charnin’s best opportunity to complete the EGOT likely came with the 2014 Annie remake. Unfortunately, the film’s producers hired Sia and Greg Kurstin to do the music for the film, and so Annie won zero Oscars. Should’ve gotten Charnin — the guy’s an awards magnet!

Charles Strouse

Emmy: Outstanding Music and Lyrics for Bye Bye Birdie (1996)

Grammy: Best Cast Show Album for Annie (1978)

Tony: Best Original Score for Annie (1977), Best Musical for Applause (1970), Best Musical for Bye Bye Birdie (1961)

How Close Is He? The dude wrote music for Bye Bye Birdie, Annie, and All Dogs Go to Heaven — what a legend! He’s also 88 years old and seemingly retired, so an EGOT is probably not in the cards.

Only needs an Emmy

Elton John

Oscar: Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman (2019); Best Music, Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King (1995)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for Elton John & Tim Rice’s Aida (2001), Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Candle in the Wind” (1997), Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King (1995), Best Instrumental Composition for “Basque” (1991), Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for “That’s What Friends Are For” (1987)

Tony: Best Original Musical Score for Aida (2000)

How Close Is He? I think it’s going to be a long, long time. He’s got no TV work on the docket, though you’ve got to figure he could slay the guest actor in a comedy series category any time he wanted.

Stephen Sondheim

Oscar: Best Music, Original Song for “Sooner or Later (I Always Get My Man)” from Dick Tracy (2001)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for West Side Story (2010), Best Musical Theater Album for Passion (1995), Best Musical Theater Album for Into the Woods (1989), Best Musical Theater Album for Sunday in the Park With George (1985), Song of the Year for “Send in the Clowns” (1975), Best Musical Theater Album for A Little Night Music (1974), Best Musical Theater Album for Company (1971), Best Musical Theater Album for Sweeney Todd (1980)

Tony: Best Musical for Passion (1994), Best Original Score for Passion (1994), Best Original Score for Into the Woods (1988), Best Musical for Sweeney Todd (1979), Best Original Score for Sweeney Todd (1979), Best Musical for A Little Night Music (1973), Best Original Score for A Little Night Music (1973), Best Original Score for Follies (1972), Best Musical for Company (1971), Best Original Score for Company (1971), Best Musical for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1963)

How Close Is He? He was more than a little close to EGOTing before he died in November 2021. Rachel Zegler, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Ben Platt paid tribute to Sondheim by performing his songs at the 2022 Grammys.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Oscar: Best Music, Original Song for “City of Stars” from La La Land (2017)

Grammy: Best Musical Theater Album for Dear Evan Hansen (2017)

Tony: Best Original Score for Dear Evan Hansen (2017)

How Close Are They? The alliterative, pop-ballad wonder kids have had a few chances for an Emmy already, writing songs for The Flash and getting an Emmy nomination for their work in A Christmas Story Live!, but haven’t had success yet. They’re currently busy with new songs for the live-action Aladdin (another Oscar? Sure), but maybe they could convince Hugh Jackman to do The Greatest Showman Live on TV?

Only needs a Grammy

Jessica Lange

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Blue Sky (1995), Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Tootsie (1983)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for American Horror Story: Coven (2014), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for American Horror Story (2012), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Grey Gardens (2009)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for A Long Day’s Journey Into the Night (2016)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Reteam with Ryan Murphy for American Horror Story: Children’s Book! Kids are going to learn about pegging eventually; they might as well learn it from these two.

Jeremy Irons

Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Reversal of Fortune (1991)

Emmy: Outstanding Narrator for Big Cat Week (2014), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Elizabeth I (2006), Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for The Great War and the Shaping of the 20th Century (1997)

Tony: Best Actor in a Play for The Real Thing (1984)

How Close Is He? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Start cozying up to Hilary Mantel now to get that sweet Mirror and the Light gig.

Al Pacino

Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Scent of a Woman (1993)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for You Don’t Know Jack (2010), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Angels in America (2004)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play for The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel (1977), Best Supporting Actor in a Play for Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? (1969)

How Close Is He? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: a one-man audio performance of Merchant of Venice!

Geoffrey Rush

Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for Shine (1997)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for The Life and Death of Peter Sellers (2005)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play for Exit the King (2009)

How Close Is He? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Get working on narrating a Minions book, pronto.

Maggie Smith

Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for California Suite (1979), Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1970)

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Downton Abbey (2012, 2011), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for My House in Umbria (2003)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play for Lettice and Lovage (1990)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Twist Julian Fellowes’s arm until he agrees to write a Downton Abbey tie-in book about the history of the Granthams.

Liza Minnelli

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Cabaret (1973)

Emmy: Outstanding Single Program — Variety and Popular Music for Liza With a Z (1973)

Tony: Best Special Theatrical Event for Liza’s at The Palace…! (2009), Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The Act (1978), Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Flora the Red Menace (1965)

How Close Is She? No audiobooks necessary for her. Minnelli won a Grammy Legend award in 1990; if she wants a competitive award, she needs to go hard in the traditional pop vocal category. There’s no reason Rod Stewart should be sweeping all those things up.

Ellen Burstyn

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1975)

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for Political Animals (2013), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2009)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for Same Time, Next Year (1975)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Burstyn converted to Sufism in the late ’70s, so why not try her hand a recording an audiobook of the Holy Quran?

Vanessa Redgrave

Oscar: Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Julia (1978)

Emmy: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for If These Walls Could Talk 2 (2000), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Special for Playing for Time (1981)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for Long Day’s Journey Into Night (2003)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: A 10th-anniversary edition of The Year of Magical Thinking!

Christopher Plummer

Oscar: Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for Beginners (2012)

Emmy: Outstanding Voice-Over Performance for Madeline (1994), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series for Arthur Hailey’s the Moneychangers (1977)

Tony: Best Leading Actor in a Play for Barrymore (1997), Leading Actor in a Musical for Cyrano (1974)

How Close Is He? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Write a book about how much he hated The Sound of Music, then narrate it.

Helen Mirren

Oscar: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for The Queen (2007)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Prime Suspect: The Final Act (2007), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for Elizabeth I (2006), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie for The Passion of Ayn Rand (1999), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special for Prime Suspect: The Scent of Darkness (1996)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play for The Audience (2015)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Write a new memoir (if Michael Caine can do two, then dammit, so can Helen Mirren) then give the audio version the full Mirren.

Frances McDormand

Oscar: Best Actress in a Leading Role for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2018), Best Actress in a Leading Role for Fargo (1997), Best Actress in a Leading Role for Nomadland (2021)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for Olive Kitteridge (2015), Outstanding Limited Series for Olive Kitteridge (2015)

Tony: Best Leading Actress in a Play for Good People (2011)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Our suggestion: Get the Coens to turn Fargo into a book, too, narrate it, then rake in that EGOT.

Viola Davis

Oscar: Best Supporting Actress for Fences (2017)

Emmy: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for How to Get Away With Murder (2015)

Tony: Best Actress in a Play for Fences (2010), Best Featured Actress in a Play for King Hedley II (2001)

How Close Is She? Every actor who only needs a Grammy is just an audiobook away. Davis has already read the audiobooks for the children’s series Corduroy, which she published a sequel to this year, as well as a book of Jackie Kennedy Onassis’s poems.

Tony Walton

Oscar: Best Art Direction for All That Jazz (1980)

Emmy: Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or a Special for Death of a Salesman (1986)

Tony: Best Scenic Design for Guys and Dolls (1992), Best Scenic Design for The House of Blue Leaves (1986), Best Scenic Design for Pippin (1973)

How Close Is He? Walton is a highly accomplished costume and set designer, which comes in handy in many parts of life that are not the Grammys.

