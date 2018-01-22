The Faces of Sundance 2018

Photo: Bobby Doherty for Vulture
Andrea Riseborough, Nancy and Mandy; and J. Smith-Cameron, Nancy. Photo: Bobby Doherty.
Nicolas Cage, Mandy.
Linus Roache, Mandy.
Paul Rudd and director Ben Lewin, The Catcher Was a Spy
Chloe Sevigny and director Craig William Macneill, Lizzie Photo: Bobby Doherty.
Denis O’Hare and Jeff Perry, Lizzie. Photo by Bobby Doherty.
Daveed Diggs, Blindspotting.
Director Carlos López Estrada, Blindspotting.
Writer-producer Rafael Casal and Janina Gavankar, Blindspotting. Photo: Bobby Doherty.
Grace Gummer and Jason Mantzoukas, The Long Dumb Road Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Tony Revolori, The Long Dumb Road.
Screenwriter Angelica Nwandu and Tatum Hall, Night Comes On. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Dominique Fishback and Jordana Spiro, Night Comes On. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Terry Crews, Sorry to Bother You.
Writer-director Boots Riley and Tessa Thompson, Sorry to Bother You. Photo: Bobby Doherty Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Armie Hammer, Sorry to Bother You.
Steven Yeun and Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Writer-director Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade.
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade.
Christopher Abbott and Jason Mitchell, Tyrel. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Roddy Bottum and writer-director Sebastián Silva, Tyrel. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Luke Wilson, Arizona.
Danny McBride and Kaitlin Olson, Arizona. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Elizabeth Gillies and Rosemarie DeWitt, Arizona. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Jane Fonda and director-producer Susan Lacy, Jane in Five Acts.
Jane Fonda, Jane in Five Acts.
Gloria Allred, Seeing Allred.
Director-producers Sophie Sartain and Roberta Grossman, Seeing Allred. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Jemaine Clement, Aubrey Plaza, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn.
Writer-director Jim Hosking and Matt Berry, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Craig Robinson, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve.
Nick Offerman, White Fang and Hearts Beat Loud.
Director Brett Haley and Kiersey Clemons, Hearts Beat Loud. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Kindergarten Teacher.
Anna Baryshnikov and Parker Sevak, The Kindergarten Teacher. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Writer-director Sara Colangelo and Rosa Salazar, The Kindergarten Teacher. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Kathryn Hahn, writer-director Tamara Jenkins, and Kayli Carter, Private Life.
Writer-director Cathy Yan and Meng Li, Dead Pigs. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Zazie Beetz, Dead Pigs.
Hari Nef and Suki Waterhouse, Assassination Nation. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Abra and Odessa Young, Assassination Nation. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Bill Skarsgård, Assassination Nation.
Michael Shannon, What They Had.
Hilary Swank and Taissa Farmiga, What They Had. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Blythe Danner and writer-director Elizabeth Chomko, What They Had. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Debra Messing and John Cho, Search. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Writer-director Aneesh Chaganty, Search.
Chloë Grace Moretz, The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
John Gallagher Jr., The Miseducation of Cameron Post.
Writer-director Desiree Akhavan and Sasha Lane, The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
From left: Photo: Kelly PetersenPhoto: Kelly Petersen
Omari Hardwick and Director Qasim Basir, A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Jeffrey Wright, Monster.
Director Anthony Mandler and Kelvin Harrison Jr., Monster. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna, Bad Reputation. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Jim Parsons and Claire Danes, A Kid Like Jake.
Octavia Spencer and Priyanka Chopra, A Kid Like Jake. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Director Silas Howard, A Kid Like Jake.
Tim Robbins and Jack Henry Robbins, Painting with Joan.
Zoe Colletti and Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Director-co-writer Paul Dano, Wildlife.
Director Reed Morano and Peter Dinklage, I Think We’re Alone Now. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Jaden Smith, Skate Kitchen.
Director Crystal Moselle, Skate Kitchen.
Brenn and Jules Lorenzo, Skate Kitchen. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Dede Lovelace and Kabrina Adams, Skate Kitchen. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Ajani Russell and Alex Cooper, Skate Kitchen. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Rachelle Vinberg and Nina Moran, Skate Kitchen. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Aisha Tyler.
Ali Shawkat and, Ethan Hawke, Blaze and Juliet, Naked. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Musician Ben Dickey and Charlie Sexton, Blaze Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Josh Hamilton, Blaze.
Chris Elliott, Clara’s Ghost.
Bridey Elliott and Abby Elliott, Clara’s Ghost. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Haley Joel Osment, Clara’s Ghost.
Irrfan Khan and Kelly Macdonald, Puzzle. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
David Denman, Puzzle.
Naomi Watts, director Claire McCarthy, and George Mackay, Ophelia. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Tom Felton, Ophelia.
Colin Morgan and Edwin Thomas, The Happy Prince. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Writer-director Rupert Everett, The Happy Prince.
Director Michael Walker and Amy Hargreaves, Paint. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Director Amy Scott, Hal.
Director Armando Iannucci and Jason Isaacs, The Death of Stalin. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Camila Morrone and Maia Mitchell, Never Goin’ Back. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Directors Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country.
Writer-director David Zellner and Nathan Zellner, Damsel. Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska, Damsel.
Tom Lennon and Matt Welsh, A Futile and Stupid Gesture. Photo by Bobby Doherty.
Domhnall Gleeson and Emmy Rossum, A Futile and Stupid Gesture Photo by: Bobby Doherty.
Director David Wain, A Futile and Stupid Gesture.
Marc Turtletaub, White Fang.
Director-producer Michael Dweck, The Last Race.
Morgan Neville, Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Photo: Bobby Doherty.