Anthony Ramos Is in Talks for In the Heights Movie, of Course

Your new Usnavi? Photo: Fred Hayes/Getty Images for SAGindie

Anthony Ramos isn’t going to throw away his, uh, shot to be, uh, a star born into movie stardom. Ramos, who originated the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton and recently appeared in A Star Is Born, is in talks to play the bodega owner Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, per Variety. Miranda played Usnavi himself in the musical’s Broadway run, though Ramos played him in the recent Kennedy Center production. Crazy Rich Asian’s Jon M. Chu is directing the film adaptation, while Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the book for the stage musical, is penning the script. The movie is scheduled to premiere in June 2020.