Ariana Grande’s ‘Breathin’ Video Is Just Three Minutes of Her Pet Pig Sniffing Around on Faux Fur

Ariana Grande’s aesthetic as of late has been dreamy pastels, romantic lighting, and a little teeny-tiny porker reportedly named Piggy Smalls. The singer’s baby pet pig made his music-video debut in Grande’s newly uploaded ‘breathin’ video, which is literally just Piggy trotting around on a big grey faux-fur poof of some kind. The seeming lack of furniture in the icy, modern Davidson-Grande apartment aside, this is A+ work. Career-defining. As a bonus, here’s a little something for that eventual covers album.

