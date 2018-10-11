See Lucas Hedges and Julia Roberts in Ben Is Back Trailer

When troubled Ben (Lucas Hedges) returns to his family out of the blue on Christmas Eve, his mom Holly (Julia Roberts) rushes to embrace him. But not everyone is happy that Ben is … back. He’s just out of rehab, and still battling demons that he’s packed with him. Even as Holly welcomes Ben home, she hides her prescription meds and jewelry, and her oldest daughter Ivy rolls her eyes at the brother’s return. Is this family’s black sheep really on the straight and narrow? Ben Is Back, directed by Lucas’s father Peter (Pieces of April, Dan in Real Life), premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. See it in theaters December 7.

