Even though Charli XCX and Troye Sivan were 7 and 6 years old, respectively, in 1999, both of these pop heroes just want to go back in time in this music video for their new song. But it doesn’t even matter if they were in single digits when Titanic came out, or when the Spice Girls ruled the Earth, or when Neo and Trinity dodged bullets in The Matrix. These two are serving sweet 1990s memories with gusto. And how sad are we now that Troye Sivan wasn’t actually in ’N Sync? That hair! Speaking of hair, hopefully Charli kept that Steven Jobs wig and turtleneck. Anyway, go find your Baby-G watch and your Sketchers, because “1999” is going back in time.

