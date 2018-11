Bad Bunny first teased a collaboration with Drake all the way back in January when he posted a video of the two on Instagram, in which Drake said, “I’m on the way.” Then Drake put out a whole album in June, with no Bad Bunny to be found. But now! Ten months later! “Mia” has finally arrived, and it features Toronto’s own doing his Drakesinging exclusively in Spanish before Bad Bunny comes in to carry it the rest of the way home. Bunny’s striped overalls alone were worth the nearly yearlong wait.

Related