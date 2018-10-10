Jim Carrey’s Kidding Renewed by Showtime for a Second Season

Jim Carrey on Kidding. Photo: Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

Jim Carrey’s new show is coming back, and we’re not kidding. (Sorry.) Showtime just announced that it’s renewed the comedy Kidding, which debuted last month and currently airs on Sunday nights. The first season is set to wrap up on November 11. Season two of the show — which also stars Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Frank Langella, Cole Allen, and Juliet Morris — will consist of ten episodes.

“Kidding has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” said Showtime exec Gary Levine. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in season two.”