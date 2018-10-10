Josh Radnor Is Going on a Date With Meredith on Grey’s Anatomy

Josh Radnor.
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
After years of suffering through the worst sorts of heartbreak and medical conditions and other trauma, Meredith Grey is going on date with Ted Mosby. According to People, Josh Radnor is joining Grey’s Anatomy to play a guy Meredith will meet on her blind date. Will the date go well? That really depends on her tolerance for long monologues about how people meet their mothers, or maybe just her opinion on Rise. If it doesn’t work out, then please, please ABC, bring back Scott Speedman!