Kal Penn to Star in Mike Schur–Produced Immigrant Comedy in Development at NBC

Kal Penn, Mike Schur. Photo: Getty Images

The Good Place’s Mike Schur has teamed up with actor and former Obama White House staffer Kal Penn for a new comedy in the works at NBC. According to Deadline, the network has given a put-pilot commitment to an untitled comedy Penn would also star in that follows “a disgraced New York City Councilman and former baseball wunderkind Garrett Shah who finds his calling when faced with six recent immigrants in search of the American Dream.” Penn co-wrote the script with Matt Murray (Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place), and both will serve as executive producers alongside Schur.

2018 has been another big year for Schur projects in development, including the Natalie Morales–starring Abby’s pilot that was ordered to series in May. Penn, meanwhile, is slated to return to Designated Survivor when it returns to Netflix sometime next year.