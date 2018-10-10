national book awards

Here Are Your 2018 National Book Awards Finalists

By
Photo: Vulture

Make some room on your bookshelf. The 25 finalists for this year’s National Book Awards have officially been announced. Some writers have been here before — Terrance Hayes, who won the poetry award in 2010 for Lighthead, and Lauren Groff, who made the fiction short list in 2015 for Fates and Furies — but there are plenty of newcomers, and a few new developments. This year marks the first time in decades that the National Book Awards have added a competitive category — a prize for Translated Literature, which hasn’t been awarded since 1983. Former finalist and Pulitzer Prize–winner Jhumpa Lahiri is up for the new award, for translating Domenico Starnone’s Trick from its original Italian.

This was also only the fifth year the National Book Awards released a long list of finalists in September. In the fiction category, the short list excludes two notable sleeper literary best sellers that made the long list: Tommy Orange’s There There, a linked story collection concerning Native Americans in Oakland, California, and Tayari Jones’s Oprah-certified An American Marriage, a tale of racial injustice in the South.

Winners will be announced at the 69th National Book Awards ceremony on November 14. See the full list of nominees below.

Finalists for Fiction:

Jamel BrinkleyA Lucky Man
Graywolf Press

Lauren GroffFlorida
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Brandon HobsonWhere the Dead Sit Talking
Soho Press

Rebecca MakkaiThe Great Believers
Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Finalists for Nonfiction:

Colin G. CallowayThe Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Oxford University Press

Victoria JohnsonAmerican Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Jeffrey C. StewartThe New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Oxford University Press

Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Finalists for Poetry:

Rae ArmantroutWobble
Wesleyan University Press

Terrance HayesAmerican Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Penguin Books / Penguin Random House
 
Diana Khoi NguyenGhost Of
Omnidawn Publishing

Justin Phillip ReedIndecency
Coffee House Press

Jenny Xie, Eye Level
Graywolf Press

Finalists for Translated Literature:

Négar DjavadiDisoriental
Translated by Tina Kover
Europa Editions

Hanne ØrstavikLove
Translated by Martin Aitken
Archipelago Books

Domenico StarnoneTrick
Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri
Europa Editions

Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani
New Directions Publishing

Olga TokarczukFlights
Translated by Jennifer Croft
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Finalists for Young People’s Literature:

Elizabeth AcevedoThe Poet X
HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

M. T. Anderson and Eugene YelchinThe Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Candlewick Press

Leslie ConnorThe Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers
 
Christopher Paul CurtisThe Journey of Little Charlie
Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.

Jarrett J. KrosoczkaHey, Kiddo
Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
Here Are Your 2018 National Book Awards Finalists