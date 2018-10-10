Here Are Your 2018 National Book Awards Finalists

Photo: Vulture

Make some room on your bookshelf. The 25 finalists for this year’s National Book Awards have officially been announced. Some writers have been here before — Terrance Hayes, who won the poetry award in 2010 for Lighthead, and Lauren Groff, who made the fiction short list in 2015 for Fates and Furies — but there are plenty of newcomers, and a few new developments. This year marks the first time in decades that the National Book Awards have added a competitive category — a prize for Translated Literature, which hasn’t been awarded since 1983. Former finalist and Pulitzer Prize–winner Jhumpa Lahiri is up for the new award, for translating Domenico Starnone’s Trick from its original Italian.

This was also only the fifth year the National Book Awards released a long list of finalists in September. In the fiction category, the short list excludes two notable sleeper literary best sellers that made the long list: Tommy Orange’s There There, a linked story collection concerning Native Americans in Oakland, California, and Tayari Jones’s Oprah-certified An American Marriage, a tale of racial injustice in the South.

Winners will be announced at the 69th National Book Awards ceremony on November 14. See the full list of nominees below.

Finalists for Fiction:

Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man

Graywolf Press

Lauren Groff, Florida

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking

Soho Press

Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers

Viking Books / Penguin Random House

Sigrid Nunez, The Friend

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Finalists for Nonfiction:

Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation

Oxford University Press

Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke

Oxford University Press

Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights

Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company

Finalists for Poetry:

Rae Armantrout, Wobble

Wesleyan University Press

Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin

Penguin Books / Penguin Random House



Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of

Omnidawn Publishing

Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency

Coffee House Press

Jenny Xie, Eye Level

Graywolf Press

Finalists for Translated Literature:

Négar Djavadi, Disoriental

Translated by Tina Kover

Europa Editions

Hanne Ørstavik, Love

Translated by Martin Aitken

Archipelago Books

Domenico Starnone, Trick

Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri

Europa Editions

Yoko Tawada, The Emissary

Translated by Margaret Mitsutani

New Directions Publishing

Olga Tokarczuk, Flights

Translated by Jennifer Croft

Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Finalists for Young People’s Literature:

Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X

HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers

M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge

Candlewick Press

Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle

Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers



Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie

Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.

Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo

Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.