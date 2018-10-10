Almost 30 years after the first film adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary, dead is still better than the alternative of planting something passed on in a mysterious graveyard forest only to have it return as a dark and festering version of its former self. But some lessons are worth teaching again! This time around Jason Clarke stars as the Creed family patriarch, Louis, and a weathered-looking John Lithgow fills the role of Jud Crandall. (With the state of Maine playing the spookiest supporting actor of them all, naturally.) After the Creeds experience a terrible tragedy, they look to the foreboding cemetery beyond the tree line for desperate solutions, and their choices will bring forth a little slice of hell on earth. The new Pet Sematary opens in theaters on April 5.

