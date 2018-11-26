The Best New Architecture Books To Gift For the Holidays

art

Some Big New Books About Buildings To Gift To The Architecture Obsessed

By
<em>Drawing, Building, Reflecting </em>by Santiago Calatrava With Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz
Drawing, Building, Reflecting by Santiago Calatrava With Cristina Carrillo de Albornoz
Santiago Calatrava’s bridges, train stations, stadiums, and museums are among the most recognizable in the world and some of the most controversial. Genius or builder of boondoggles? Both?

<em>Mark Foster Gage: Projects and Provocations</em>
Mark Foster Gage: Projects and Provocations
Already recognizable for his science-fiction-evoking designs and structures, including the Live Arts Center at Bard College, as well as designs in fashion and tech for Lady Gaga, Google Glass, H&M, and Vice Media, Yale professor Mark Foster Gage’s new book of bold ideas draws from an academic background in beaux-arts architecture and techniques borrowed from film such as “kitbashing.”

<em>Edge of Order</em> by Daniel Libeskind
Edge of Order by Daniel Libeskind
Daniel Libeskind, who became world-famous for his World Trade Center master plan, is as erudite about the importance of the arts — and architecture’s role in it — as he is passionate about their importance in the lives of all people.

<em>McKim, Mead & White: Selected Works 1879 to 1915</em> by Charles Follen McKim, William Rutherford Mead, Stanford White, and Richard Guy Wilson
McKim, Mead & White: Selected Works 1879 to 1915 by Charles Follen McKim, William Rutherford Mead, Stanford White, and Richard Guy Wilson
McKim, Mead & White defined the beaux-iest of the beaux-arts architectural style, including New York’s lamented, long-demolished Penn Station. Relive the glory days of turn-of-the-last-century America that sought to be the new Rome in this carefully produced volume.

<em>Open Studio: The Work of Robert A.M. Stern Architects</em> by Robert A.M. Stern, Shannon Hohlbein, and Peter Morris Dixon
Open Studio: The Work of Robert A.M. Stern Architects by Robert A.M. Stern, Shannon Hohlbein, and Peter Morris Dixon
Probably the firm which most aspires to some of McKim’s classically inspired glory is Robert A.M. Stern Architects. This book has a particular focus on residential buildings, from private homes, to high-rise buildings, to residential colleges, the collaborations and designs of this mainstay of the architectural world are as intriguing as they are familiar.

<em>Rem Koolhaas: Elements of Architecture</em> by Rem Koolhaas
Rem Koolhaas: Elements of Architecture by Rem Koolhaas
Starting from over a dozen landmarks in architectural design, Rem Koolhaas spins a web of historical trends, political circumstance, and technological progress that ends in something that looks eerily like our modern homes.

<em>Green Architecture</em> by Philip Jodidio
Green Architecture by Philip Jodidio
A hopeful look into the future of architecture filled with plans, plants, photography, and botany, featuring the work of legendary designers such as Frank Gehry, as well as young architects on the cutting edge of their (greener) field.

