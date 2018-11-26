The Best New Architecture Books To Gift For the Holidays

Santiago Calatrava’s bridges, train stations, stadiums, and museums are among the most recognizable in the world and some of the most controversial. Genius or builder of boondoggles? Both?
Already recognizable for his science-fiction-evoking designs and structures, including the Live Arts Center at Bard College, as well as designs in fashion and tech for Lady Gaga, Google Glass, H&M, and Vice Media, Yale professor Mark Foster Gage’s new book of bold ideas draws from an academic background in beaux-arts architecture and techniques borrowed from film such as “kitbashing.”
Daniel Libeskind, who became world-famous for his World Trade Center master plan, is as erudite about the importance of the arts — and architecture’s role in it — as he is passionate about their importance in the lives of all people.
McKim, Mead & White defined the beaux-iest of the beaux-arts architectural style, including New York’s lamented, long-demolished Penn Station. Relive the glory days of turn-of-the-last-century America that sought to be the new Rome in this carefully produced volume.
Probably the firm which most aspires to some of McKim’s classically inspired glory is Robert A.M. Stern Architects. This book has a particular focus on residential buildings, from private homes, to high-rise buildings, to residential colleges, the collaborations and designs of this mainstay of the architectural world are as intriguing as they are familiar.
Starting from over a dozen landmarks in architectural design, Rem Koolhaas spins a web of historical trends, political circumstance, and technological progress that ends in something that looks eerily like our modern homes.
A hopeful look into the future of architecture filled with plans, plants, photography, and botany, featuring the work of legendary designers such as Frank Gehry, as well as young architects on the cutting edge of their (greener) field.
