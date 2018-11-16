Eighth Grade, We Are the Animals Lead This Year’s Indie Spirit Nominations

Photo: The Orchard

The nominations for this year’s Independent Spirit Awards were announced today, and the moody, temporal coming-of-age story We the Animals scored eight nominations. The movie, an adaptation of the Justin Torres novel of the same name, was nominated for Best First Feature, Best Supporting Male, and Best Cinematography. Eighth Grade, about the last week of one girl’s eighth-grade year, was nominated for four awards. Paul Schrader’s First Reformed — starring hot priest Ethan Hawke — earned three nominations.

Last year, Jordan Peele and Get Out took home trophies for Best Director and Best Feature. This season’s Independent Spirit Awards will be held on Saturday, February 23, and will be broadcast live on IFC.

Best Feature

If Beale Street Could Talk

Eighth Grade

You Were Never Really Here

Leave No Trace

Best Director

Debra Granik (Leave No Trace)

Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Tamara Jenkins (Private Life)

Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)

Paul Schrader (First Reformed)

Best First Feature

Hereditary

Sorry to Bother You

The Tale

We the Animals

Wildlife

Best Female Lead

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Toni Collette (Hereditary)

Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)

Regina Hall (Support the Girls)

Helena Howard (Madeline’s Madeline)

Carey Mulligan (Wildlife)

Best Male Lead

John Cho (Searching)

Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting)

Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)

Christian Malheiros (Sócrates)

Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here)

Best Supporting Female

Kayli Carter (Private Life)

Tyne Daly (A Bread Factory)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace)

J. Smith-Cameron (Nancy)

Best Supporting Male

Raúl Castillo (We the Animals)

Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade)

John David Washington (Monsters and Men)

Best Screenplay

Collete (Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Wash Westmoreland; Story By: Richard Glatzer)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

Private Life (Tamara Jenkins)

Sorry to Bother You (Boots Riley)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Best First Screenplay

Eighth Grade (Bo Burnham)

Nancy (Christina Choe)

Thoroughbreds (Cory Finley)

The Tale (Jennifer Fox)

Blame (Writer and Story By: Quinn Shephard; Story By: Laurie Shephard)

Best Cinematography

Madeline’s Madeline (Ashley Connor)

Wildlife (Diego Garcia)

Mandy (Benjamin Loeb)

Suspiria (Sayombhu Mukdeeprom)

We the Animals (Zak Mulligan)

Best Editing

You Were Never Really Here (Joe Bini)

We the Animals (Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, and Jeremiah Zagar)

American Animals (Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, and Julian Hart)

The Tale (Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, and Gary Levy)

Mid90s (Nick Houy)

John Cassavetes Award

A Bread Factory

En El Séptimo Día

Never Goin’ Back

Sócrates

Thunder Road

Robert Altman Award

The director and cast of Suspiria

Best Documentary

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

On Her Shoulders

Shirkers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best International Film

Burning (South Korea)

The Favourite (United Kingdom)

Happy As Lazarro (Italy)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Piaget Producers Award

Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams

Gabrielle Nadig

Shrihari Sathe

Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award

Alex Moratto (Sócrates)

Ioana Uricaru (Lemonade)

Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals)

Truer Than Fiction Award

On Her Shoulders (Alexandria Bombach)

Minding the Gap (Bing Liu)

Hale Country This Morning, This Evening (RaMell Ross)

Annual Bonnie Award

Debra Granik

Tamara Jenkins

Karyn Kusama