Eighth Grade, We Are the Animals Lead This Year’s Indie Spirit Nominations

The nominations for this year’s Independent Spirit Awards were announced today, and the moody, temporal coming-of-age story We the Animals scored eight nominations. The movie, an adaptation of the Justin Torres novel of the same name, was nominated for Best First Feature, Best Supporting Male, and Best Cinematography. Eighth Grade, about the last week of one girl’s eighth-grade year, was nominated for four awards. Paul Schrader’s First Reformed — starring hot priest Ethan Hawke — earned three nominations.
Last year, Jordan Peele and Get Out took home trophies for Best Director and Best Feature. This season’s Independent Spirit Awards will be held on Saturday, February 23, and will be broadcast live on IFC.
Best Feature
If Beale Street Could Talk
Eighth Grade
You Were Never Really Here
Leave No Trace
Best Director
Debra Granik (Leave No Trace)
Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Tamara Jenkins (Private Life)
Lynne Ramsay (You Were Never Really Here)
Paul Schrader (First Reformed)
Best First Feature
Hereditary
Sorry to Bother You
The Tale
We the Animals
Wildlife
Best Female Lead
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Toni Collette (Hereditary)
Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)
Regina Hall (Support the Girls)
Helena Howard (Madeline’s Madeline)
Carey Mulligan (Wildlife)
Best Male Lead
John Cho (Searching)
Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting)
Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)
Christian Malheiros (Sócrates)
Joaquin Phoenix (You Were Never Really Here)
Best Supporting Female
Kayli Carter (Private Life)
Tyne Daly (A Bread Factory)
Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie (Leave No Trace)
J. Smith-Cameron (Nancy)
Best Supporting Male
Raúl Castillo (We the Animals)
Adam Driver (BlackKklansman)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Josh Hamilton (Eighth Grade)
John David Washington (Monsters and Men)
Best Screenplay
Collete (Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Wash Westmoreland; Story By: Richard Glatzer)
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)
Private Life (Tamara Jenkins)
Sorry to Bother You (Boots Riley)
First Reformed (Paul Schrader)
Best First Screenplay
Eighth Grade (Bo Burnham)
Nancy (Christina Choe)
Thoroughbreds (Cory Finley)
The Tale (Jennifer Fox)
Blame (Writer and Story By: Quinn Shephard; Story By: Laurie Shephard)
Best Cinematography
Madeline’s Madeline (Ashley Connor)
Wildlife (Diego Garcia)
Mandy (Benjamin Loeb)
Suspiria (Sayombhu Mukdeeprom)
We the Animals (Zak Mulligan)
Best Editing
You Were Never Really Here (Joe Bini)
We the Animals (Keiko Deguchi, Brian A. Kates, and Jeremiah Zagar)
American Animals (Luke Dunkley, Nick Fenton, Chris Gill, and Julian Hart)
The Tale (Anne Fabini, Alex Hall, and Gary Levy)
Mid90s (Nick Houy)
John Cassavetes Award
A Bread Factory
En El Séptimo Día
Never Goin’ Back
Sócrates
Thunder Road
Robert Altman Award
The director and cast of Suspiria
Best Documentary
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
On Her Shoulders
Shirkers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best International Film
Burning (South Korea)
The Favourite (United Kingdom)
Happy As Lazarro (Italy)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Piaget Producers Award
Jonathan Duffy and Kelly Williams
Gabrielle Nadig
Shrihari Sathe
Annual Kiehl’s Someone to Watch Award
Alex Moratto (Sócrates)
Ioana Uricaru (Lemonade)
Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals)
Truer Than Fiction Award
On Her Shoulders (Alexandria Bombach)
Minding the Gap (Bing Liu)
Hale Country This Morning, This Evening (RaMell Ross)
Annual Bonnie Award
Debra Granik
Tamara Jenkins
Karyn Kusama