A Blade Runner Anime is Coming to Adult Swim

Earlier this week, we reported on Netflix’s new live-action Cowboy Bebop. Now it looks like the Blade Runner franchise is making the opposite journey. Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are releasing a 13-episode anime inspired by Blade Runner: 2049. The new series, Blade Runner -Black Lotus, will be set in 2032 and feature unspecified characters from the Runner-verse. That can honestly mean anything. Blade Runner is positively choking with spinoff novel and video game characters. Shinji Aramaki and Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex’s Kenji Kamiyama will direct. Cowboy Bebop director Shinichirō Watanabe will act as consulting producer. Blade Runner- Black Lotus will air in the U.S. on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block.