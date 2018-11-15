A New Meek Mill Album Is Coming and Cardi B Is On It

Photo: Zachary Mazur/FilmMagic

It’s been a huge year for music, but 2018 isn’t even finished with us yet. On Wednesday, Vogue released a Meek Mill profile that detailed the rapper’s current focus on criminal justice reform, and also confirmed that he will release an album before the end of the year. On November 30th, to be exact. And yes, Cardi B will be on it, according to a behind the scenes clip that accompanied the piece. Though we don’t hear any of Cardi’s verse, someone is heard asking Mill, “Can you play that song with you and Cardi from the top?” From there we get a brief snippet of the track on which Cardi B is apparently featured, which surely won’t result in any furthering of hostilities between her and a certain ex-girlfriend of Mr. Mill. Surely.