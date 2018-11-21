ABC Says No Thanks to The Middle Spin-Off About Sue Heck

Photo: Michael Ansell/ABC via Getty Images

It’s the holiday season, and finally America has experienced an injustice it can actually unite over. In a decidedly unthankful move, ABC has passed on Sue in the City, the spin-off of its long running series The Middle, which recently ended after airing for nine seasons. Written by The Middle creators DeAnne Heline and Eileen Heisler, the series was to center on the all-grown-up fan-favorite character Sue Heck as she moves from her small town in Indiana to start a new life in Chicago. Variety is reporting that the decision comes at a time of transition for ABC, which is about to get a brand new entertainment president. The good news is you can add complaining about this to the list of “completely safe topics” for dinner tomorrow. Just be sure to start shouting about how underrated Eden Sher is the minute anyone tries to bring up Roseanne.