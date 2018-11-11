Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Hospitalized After Collapsing at Billy Joel Concert

Photo: Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, who surprised concert-goers at Billy Joel’s standing Madison Square Garden residency on Saturday evening with an impromptu performance of “Walk This Way,” collapsed in his dressing room following the jam session — subsequently causing widespread backstage panic about his health. Per Rolling Stone, paramedics tended to Perry for about 40 minutes before rushing him via an ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital,” Perry’s reps told RS in a statement. “This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive.” In 2016, Perry experienced a similar backstage collapse while touring with his supergroup the Hollywood Vampires. He later blamed “dehydration and exhaustion” for the scare.