Kiss! Photo: Getty Images

Romance isn’t dead, it is instead streaming online. Amazon has announced the cast and creative team for its anthology series based on the New York Times’ Modern Love column, and it’s managed to get everyone to sign up to play the more beautiful versions of the actual people written about in the Times. Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Dev Patel (hopefully with long hair), Catherine Keener, Andy García, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, Andrew Scott, Julia Garner, Shea Whigham, Gary Carr, Sofia Boutella, and John Gallagher Jr. will all appear in the series, while Emmy Rossum, Sharon Horgan, and Tom Hall will all also direct episodes. Amazon is vague on who will appear in what episode, but does specify that Horgan will write and direct the Tina Fey–John Slattery episode, while Hall will direct the one he appears in, and Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. John Carney, of Once, Sing Street, Begin Again, and other such deeply earnest things, is serving as the showrunner, writing, directing, and executive producing the series. It’s too bad the Times never accepted your column submission; just think about the beloved actor they might have cast to play you.