AMC Will Continue To Let Dominic Cooper’s Preacher Hair Flourish With A Season 4

Photo: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC/Sony Pictures Television/AMC Networks Entertainment LLC. and Sony Pictures Television Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Somehow the maniacs at the heart of AMC’s Preacher have survived for three seasons, and the network is keen on giving them more chances for mayhem and misadventure. The show, based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon, will return for a 10-episode long fourth season according to The Hollywood Reporter. That means so many more hours with Tulip (Ruth Negga), Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun), Jesse (Dominic Cooper), and Jesse’s amazing tall hair. Preacher is produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, with Sam Caitlin serving as showrunner.