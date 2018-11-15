Angela Bassett is a treasure who can pull off Lady Macbeth at the drop of a hat and so it’s not at all surprising that she’s incredibly good at narrating nature documentaries, in fact she should probably just narrate them all from here on out. In a clip from National Geographic Channel’s documentary The Flood, set in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, Bassett describes a leopard pouncing on an impala and says the word “impala” like she is the leopard doing the pouncing. It’s thrilling stuff. If you want to hear more of Bassett’s narration, The Flood premieres Sunday, November 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic.

