Are You Ready for Season 4 of Fuller House? Too Bad!

If you’re wondering why the world has felt a little colder lately, it’s not because of winter, or climate change, or your broken hot water heater. No, it’s actually because we’ve gone almost a year with no new episodes of Netflix’s Fuller House. I know, I can’t believe it either. But soon our wait will end, with season 4 (yes, they’re up to 4 now!) arriving on December 14th. And to tide us over, the streaming service has released a trailer featuring all the things we have to look forward to: family shenanigans, DJ Tanner, John Stamos, pregnant Kimmy (unrelated to Stamos… probably), and the hugs, oh, the hugs! It’s enough hugs to keep you warm until at least, I dunno, March, probably?

Related