You’re Getting a Whole Ariana Grande Docuseries Tomorrow

For all you Ariana Grande addicts out there (read: everyone), here’s your next fix: Ari’s perpetually delayed documentary on her 2017 Dangerous Woman Tour is out tomorrow on YouTube. But wait, it’s not a regular film; it’s a cool film that is actually a four-part docuseries. And its trailer promises to spill all the tour tea. (Not any on Pete Davidson, though, he wasn’t even a thought yet at this point; it’s been a looooong year-and-a-half, folks.) It’ll also include footage from her Manchester benefit show and the making of her last album, Sweetener. All four episodes will be available on YouTube premium tomorrow ($9.99 for a subscription) or for free on Ariana’s official YouTube channel rolled out over the next few weeks (the first episode will be available tomorrow; the rest on December 6, December 13, and December 20).

Related