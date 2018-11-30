Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Video Is Here in All Its 2000s Rom-Com Glory

Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video has arrived after days of instant-iconic teasers. As promised, it’s, like, so fetch. The video sends up all your favorite 2000s rom-coms with stupid pricks not worth ruining anyone’s life (lookin’ at you, Warner), including full re-creations of Legally Blonde, Mean Girls, Bring It On, and 13 Going on 30. We’re talking the whole caboodle: Aaron Samuels himself (Jonathan Bennett) co-stars, along with Jennifer Coolidge, Stefanie Drummond, and Ari’s Victorious co-stars Elizabeth Gillies (as Cady Heron) and Matt Bennett (as Cliff Pantone), and cameos from Kris Jenner (as the cool mom, obvi), Troye Sivan, YouTuber/Ari look-alike Gabi DeMartino, and YouTuber/comedian Colleen Ballinger. Of course, Ari herself is your new Elle Woods–Regina George–Torrance Shipman–Jenna Rinks rom-com hybrid heroine. Pete Davidson gets two shout outs: “Sry I dipped” written over his photo in the Burn Book and some reminiscing about his, ahem, Big Dick Energy. It’s all so grool, it hurts.

