Ariana Grande, Mad With Power, Has Cast Herself in All the Rom-Coms

Gifted all the power that comes with having a No. 1 song, Ariana Grande has decided to insert herself into all of her favorite movies — which, if you are an Ariana Grande fan, are also probably all your favorite movies. After paying homage to The First Wives Club on Ellen, Grande has started to tease a few more movie reenactments. First off, she’s recruited Jennifer Coolidge for something involving Legally Blonde. This is just wonderful because (a) we already know that Ariana Grande does a great Jennifer Coolidge and like to imagine them both doing the same voice together, and (b) Ariana Grande should cover “So Much Better” from the musical (this is a request from me, specifically; I just think it would be great).

But Grande’s not just going Blonde, as she teased on her Instagram, she’s also done re-creations of Mean Girls (with a Regina George look) and 13 Going on 30 (in which she has daringly gone sans ponytail) for her “Thank U, Next” video. Grande implies she’ll reveal the fourth movie tomorrow, which, if the trend continues, will be another 1990s or early 2000s comedy or romantic comedy with a breakup or ex as a plot point. Will she do My Best Friend’s Wedding? How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days? Something’s Gotta Give? Slip into a turtleneck, Ariana!