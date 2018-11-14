Armie Hammer And Lily James Will Go To Manderley For Netflix’s Rebecca

Photo: Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Netflix is making a new adaptation of Rebecca, and the studio has brought on a suitably square jaw and ingenue-style beauty to lead it. Variety reports that Lily James will play Mrs. de Winter in this version of Daphne du Maurier’s gothic horror classic, and Armie Hammer will play opposite as her husband, Maxim de Winter. Jane Goldman is writing the screenplay, which focuses on a young woman (James) who has just moved into the large home and large life of a rich man (Maxim) who takes her as his wife. But Manderley, the estate, is not a happy place, and the new Mrs. de Winter lives in the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the storied Rebecca, and under the eye of the chilly head housekeeper, Mrs. Danvers (a queer icon). Rebecca was of course famously adapted in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock, with Laurence Olivier and Joan Fontaine playing the de Winters. Give us icy period drama, Netflix, and give us all the gorgeous gowns we can handle.