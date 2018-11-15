Armie Hammer Is Sorry for His ‘Asshat’ Tweet About Stan Lee

Call Me by Your Apology. Photo: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

Gather ‘round Hammer Heads, Armie Wives, and the real-life Winklevoss twins who definitely smugly read that New York Times Facebook exposé: After Armie Hammer shaded fans for posting selfies with Stan Lee after the comic-book icon’s death, Hammer has apologized. “While attempting to provide some unnecessary social commentary about the current selfie culture, I (in true asshat form — thank you Jeffrey Dean Morgan) inadvertently offended many who were genuinely grieving the loss of a true icon,” Hammer wrote on a Notes-app screenshot. “I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart and will be working on my Twitter impulse control.”

Hammer took heat when he suggested that it was in bad taste for celebrities to post selfies of themselves with Lee in the comic creator’s memory. “So touched by all of the celebrities posting pictures of themselves with Stan Lee,” he tweeted. “No better way to commemorate an absolute legend than putting up a picture of yourself.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan chimed in online, saying that Hammer’s comment made him sound “like a real asshat.” Well, hello! Let’s celebrate growth.