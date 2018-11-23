art

Pre-Holiday New Art Book Shopping List

By
Photo: Vulture

Here’s our curated roundup of some of the most gift-able art books from the fall.

<em>Jean-Michel Basquiat</em> by Hans Werner Holzwarth, Eleanor Nairne
Jean-Michel Basquiat by Hans Werner Holzwarth, Eleanor Nairne
$37 at Amazon

An enormous, lavish, and definitive year-by-year monograph of Basquiat’s work, from his graffiti to his paintings and sculptures.

$37 at Amazon
Buy
$37 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Vivian Maier: The Color Work </em>by Colin Westerbeck
Vivian Maier: The Color Work by Colin Westerbeck
$59 at Amazon

A collection of color photos by the pioneering photographer whose life was long shrouded in mystery.

$59 at Amazon
Buy
$59 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Chalk: The Art and Erasure of Cy Twombly</em> by Joshua Rivkin
Chalk: The Art and Erasure of Cy Twombly by Joshua Rivkin
$21 at Amazon

Scholar Joshua Rivkin takes a deep dive into the life and mythmaking of Cy Twombly, creator of massive, classically influenced yet visually challenging pieces, and his influence on artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Julian Schnabel, and others.

$21 at Amazon
Buy
$21 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Protest: The Aesthetics of Resistance</em>
Protest: The Aesthetics of Resistance
$20 at Amazon

Protest: The Aesthetics of Resistance connects the dots of aesthetic tactics of protest throughout the 20th century, from the slogans of the suffragettes to the psychedelic political art of 1968 to the spread of protest art originating in the global south. Readers can admire these images and learn from them, tracing the roots of the protest and radical imagery visible today.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Builder Levy: Humanity in the Streets</em>
Builder Levy: Humanity in the Streets
$31 at Amazon

Builder Levy’s pictures of New York in action from the 1960s through ’80s combine big moments of social upheaval with the quieter and lesser-seen images of poverty and changing lives in the outer boroughs of the city.

$31 at Amazon
Buy
$31 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Jane Dickson in Times Square </em>
Jane Dickson in Times Square
$38 at Amazon

This collection of photographs and paintings inspired by the introduction of neon to Times Square, as well as by the residents and hangers-around of 42nd Street in the 1970s, brings a lost time and place vividly back to life. Painter Jane Dickson brings together the sexuality, forgottenness, and the routineness of life in Times Square in this new anthology edition.

$38 at Amazon
Buy
$38 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Sherrie Levine: Diary 2019 </em>
Sherrie Levine: Diary 2019
$48 at Amazon

A conceptual diary inspired by the ever-changing interplay between the public and private spheres of life, and playfully commenting on the commodification of the intimate, Sherrie Levine compiles a diary with the word “Me.” printed on each day of the calendar year.

$48 at Amazon
Buy
$48 at Amazon
Buy
<em>The Story of the Bauhaus</em> by Frances Ambler
The Story of the Bauhaus by Frances Ambler
$8 at Amazon

Follow the artists and explore the designs, moments, and relationships that created and defined the Bauhaus movement.

$8 at Amazon
Buy
$8 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Everything Is Connected: Art and Conspiracy </em>
Everything Is Connected: Art and Conspiracy 
$32 at Amazon

Released alongside the Met’s exhibition on aesthetic expressions of conspiracy in art from the 1960s through the present, Everything Is Connected explores how distrust of institutions, real government and corporate collusion in secret, and random, tragic events overlap to create a visual vocabulary for conspiratorial belief.

$32 at Amazon
Buy
$32 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Walter Pfeiffer: Drawings</em>
Walter Pfeiffer: Drawings
$78 at Amazon

Photographer Walter Pfeiffer started out as a draftsman, and this is the first book of his drawings and photographic models. Expressing sensuality, intimacy, and vibrant coloring, fans of Pfeiffer will find the connections between his drawing and photography exciting and illuminating.

$78 at Amazon
Buy
$78 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Dubuffet and the City: People, Place, and Urban Space</em> by Sophie Berrebi
Dubuffet and the City: People, Place, and Urban Space by Sophie Berrebi
$30 at Amazon

Accompanying the Hauser & Wirth Zurich exhibition of the same name, Dubuffet and the City examines the artist’s work featuring the people, landscapes, architecture, and structure of the modern metropole, looking particularly at the city as a source for inspiration and object of study by the artist.

$30 at Amazon
Buy
$30 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Congo Tales: Told by the People of Mbomo</em>
Congo Tales: Told by the People of Mbomo
$34 at Amazon

Photographer Pieter Henket’s project documents the children of the Congo Basin rainforest, paired with them telling and acting out out their people’s oral history.

$34 at Amazon
Buy
$34 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Pieter Bruegel XXL: The Complete Works</em> by Jurgen Muller
Pieter Bruegel XXL: The Complete Works by Jurgen Muller
$161 at Amazon

Because you can’t take the Breugels off the walls of the Met and bring them home.

$161 at Amazon
Buy
$161 at Amazon
Buy
<em>David Casavant Archive</em>
David Casavant Archive
$37 at Amazon

Stylist David Casavant was born in 1990 and knows a bunch of celebrities and artists, and you can own this cool book — so that’s sort of like knowing them too!

$37 at Amazon
Buy
$37 at Amazon
Buy
<em>The Swimming Pool in Photography</em> by Francis Hodgson
The Swimming Pool in Photography by Francis Hodgson
$34 at Amazon

It’s the middle of the winter, so put on that bikini and take a dip.

$34 at Amazon
Buy
$34 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Party! Party!! Party!!!: Photographs From Weimar Germany</em>
Party! Party!! Party!!!: Photographs From Weimar Germany
$40 at Amazon

Boy, they sure had a good time before … well, you know.

$40 at Amazon
Buy
$40 at Amazon
Buy
<em>Yayoi Kusama: Festival of Life</em>
Yayoi Kusama: Festival of Life
$43 at Amazon

This book documents Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition at David Zwirner in Chelsea in 2017, in case you didn’t have the patience to stand in line for that Infinity Room.

$43 at Amazon
Buy
$43 at Amazon
Buy
<em>The Moon: From Inner Worlds to Outer Space</em>
The Moon: From Inner Worlds to Outer Space
$22 at Amazon

Everything you ever wanted to know about the moon by looking at art about the moon.

$22 at Amazon
Buy
$22 at Amazon
Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

+Comments Leave a Comment
New Art Books to Gift, from Kusama to Bruegel