Judi Dench Growls Through the First Teaser for Disney’s Artemis Fowl

“You are not prepared for the truth behind what you seek,” an ominous voice croaks in the first teaser for Disney’s adaptation of Artemis Fowl. Kenneth Branagh directs the big-screen version of the first two books in the young-adult series. Fowl, a 12-year-old crime whiz, kidnaps a fairy to hold her for ransom and recoup his family’s debt and fund the search for his missing father. Judi Dench, Hong Chau, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, and Nonso Anozie star. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw beat out over a thousand other boys to play the titular role. See it in theaters August 9, 2019.

