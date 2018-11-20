As laid out its first trailer, The Bachelor Season 23 sets out to find love for Colton Underwood, former Bachelorette contestant, Bachelor in Paradise participant and one-time San Diego Charger. On a barely related note, Colton is also a virgin, a fact that will probably play virtually no role in the upcoming season. Just kidding! The Bachelor is clearly thrilled to have a jacked, emotional virgin at their disposal, and they are milking his virginity for all its worth, whether that be dispatching Chris Harrison to remind Colton that he could, at any second, have sex for the first time or saying things like, “So, I have not dated a virgin since I was 12” right to his handsome face. At one point, Colton must launch himself over a security gate to escape the constant onslaught, which he can do, because as mentioned before, he is jacked. The Bachelor Season 23 premieres January 7. Virgin.

