This Week in Rap: Smino Gets Silky, Cupcakke Pushes Boundaries, and More

Cupcakke released two great albums this year. What did you do? Photo: Getty Images

Every Wednesday, Vulture runs through the best, most interesting, and sometimes most confusing rap releases of the week. In this installment: Smino creates an album from pure silk, Cupcakke’s unexpected autism song, Zilla Rocca grapples with nostalgia, and Lil Peep’s first posthumous release is more unflinching than expected.

Smino, NOIR

Whether Smino becomes a star in the conventional, bankable sense is up to expensive publicists and God and the algorithm. What’s beyond questioning is that he’s a star the same way the most charismatic guy at your high school was: brimming with life but poised. (He’s also cool in the slightly off-kilter sense: He can pull off calling himself a “clit commander” by rhyming it with “salamander.”) His album from last year, Blkswn, was a revelation of a very diffuse kind, making the North St. Louis native a favorite of indie-rap fans, those looking for hip-hop infused with more soul, funk, or gospel, and anyone who caught “Anita” out of a passing car. Last August, I saw him play the Soulection Festival in a cold, industrial hangar in Los Angeles; he took a crowd that had spent the evening nodding rigidly to carefully coiffed DJ sets and made them bend and snap to every syllable of Nelly’s “E.I.” — a grinning, gleeful marionettist.

NOIR, his second album, is like silk. The textures are soft and, if you let them, will glide right over you. “PIZANO” makes familiar phrases sound alien; the bulk of the album uses pieces of the R&B from Smino’s formative years to build a warm, refreshingly specific world populated by muted Saturday-morning cartoons and extremely loud weed. Smino’s a remarkably gifted vocalist: He’s able to keep his diction precise while he injects his words with regional (or cartoonish) tics, and while he pushes his flows to tumbling, free-falling, supremely 2018 extremes.

Zilla Rocca, Future Former Rapper

“Workmanlike” is a slur; we use it to cast things and people as unremarkable, uninspired, laboring. Zilla Rocca, a rapper from Philadelphia, moves methodically through his new album, Future Former Rapper, underlining themes and circling back to premises, shedding old skins and growing into new ones an inch at a time. The record opens with a clip from a Mos Def interview with Hot 97: “I have things to do,” Mos says. “My life is not a joke. The more you become an adult, you realize, ‘I’m a fucking adult. How much time, if I’m trying to develop myself as a useful human being, do I have to sit and be enter-fucking-tained?’”

Friends fade into domesticity in a way that’s both pitiable and enviable (“All of My Day Ones Got Day Jobs”); entire years are recounted as specific kinds of self-medication (“Drunk History”). As a rapper, Zilla is professional and competent — workmanlike — but at his most interesting when he lapses out of the pragmatic and into fevered self-belief. The scowl he wears on “Stop Biting Zilla Rocca, Pt. II” treats personal, no-stakes artistic striving as what it is: sacred and potent and to be protected at all costs.

Former Rapper is bolstered by some truly excellent guest features: four turns from the woefully underrated Curly Castro, broken into two two-song suites; a collaboration with Billy Woods and Elucid on the lead single “Favors Are Bad News”; and a manic, show-stopping verse from Serengeti, who sneers at someone who lays down a bunt single during a softball game and frets about Tom Selleck’s sexual magnetism. The last sound you hear on the record is Zilla playing with his toddler son.

Cupcakke, Eden

Cupcakke’s second album of the year, Eden, was released this week to considerably less fanfare than its predecessor, Ephorize. And while the new set lacks an obvious calling card like “Crayons,” it’s just as tightly wound. Cupcakke seems to imagine Chicago rap as an extension of its rich dance-music culture — her hypersexualized image and say-anything verve help, to be sure, but the raps often work best as an additional rhythmic element for the track. The big exception here — the song where subject matter is pushed to the fore — is closer “A.U.T.I.S.M,” which still gets a unique musical treatment. Instead of an after-school special, the song is a confrontation, turning would could be treacly into something truly galvanizing. One glaring misstep: the GameBoy post-dubstep of “Quiz.”

Lil Peep, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2

It’s hard not to be suspicious of Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2, the posthumous album assembled from the raw recordings left by Lil Peep, who died a year ago, the victim of an accidental fentanyl and Xanax overdose. During his life, Peep marked his music with very specific, self-consciously lo-fi sound design. What’s more, what made Peep’s music tick, on a fundamental level, was his innate feel for how to arrange sounds and styles that evoked certain cultural touchstones in fresh, sometimes unnerving ways. He was a collagist. Both of those elements are nearly impossible to recapture without the artist himself sitting in on the sessions. Nevertheless, Come Over 2 is a faithful posthumous work, one that doesn’t attempt to brighten or soften its creator. Nothing said on a record this year will be as haunting as Peep’s chorus on “Runaway”:

“Why the fuck do everybody act like they care?

I was dying and nobody was there.”