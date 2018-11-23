last night on late night

Bob Dylan Doesn’t Say One Damn Word During This Jimmy Fallon Sketch

Hey, at least he actually showed up on time and didn’t put the international laureate community into a tizzy. In celebration of his new whiskey named after one of his famous ditties, Bob Dylan decided to indulge Jimmy Fallon with a few minutes of his time to entice people to buy this alcohol — except, Dylan doesn’t actually say anything, instead choosing to go the “surrealistic circus montage” route that makes Fallon question everything about his reality. That, or Fallon just had a really iconic acid trip. You choose!

