NBC Developing TV Series Based on The Bone Collector

NBC has bought a script based on the book and 1999 movie The Bone Collector. Variety reports that VJ Boyd (Justified, CBS’s S.W.A.T.) and Mark Bianculli (Doomsday) will serve as writers and executive producers. The series looks to be a procedural based on the character developed by Jeffery Deaver.

The Bone Collector was the first book in the Lincoln Rhyme series. Quadriplegic forensic expert Rhyme is brought out of retirement by a killer leaving puzzling clues at his crime scenes. Rhyme teams up with eager rookie Amelia Sachs to take down the titular Bone Collector. A movie adaptation starred Angelina Jolie and Denzel Washington and grossed $151 million worldwide. It is NOT the same movie as Kiss the Girls, starring Morgan Freeman and Ashley Judd. We at Vulture cannot stress this enough.