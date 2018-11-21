Watch Brian Tyree Henry Sing in Room 104’s Musical Episode

HBO’s Duplass brothers anthology series Room 104 does something a little different every week, and in an upcoming second-season episode, it does something very different. In what Vulture’s Jen Chaney calls the best episode of the season, “Arnold” (airing November 30) becomes a full-on musical, starring Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry as a man trying to piece together the events of the previous evening. Enjoy a plaintive duet between Henry and Ginger Gonzaga. The episode’s full soundtrack will also be available for purchase at a later date.