California Wildfires Reach the Bachelor and Bachelorette Mansion

Photo: Paul Hebert/ABC

As California’s Woolsey wildfire continues to spread, consuming more than 14,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Lady Gaga have been forced to evacuate their homes as a precaution. The latest famous residence to be threatened by the blaze is the by-now iconic mansion from ABC’s The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the fires have reportedly already reached the patio and lower house on the grounds of the Agoura Hills home. As Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted on Friday, “Pray for Malibu- and the #BachelorMansion.”

When not in use by ABC’s dating competition shows, the Bachelor mansion is home to the family of owner Marshall Haraden. As he explained last year to Good Morning America, the family vacates the home 42 days a year, twice a year, and lives in a hotel during filming. According to THR, The Bachelor’s currently in production 23rd season is not currently filming at the mansion.