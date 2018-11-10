Here’s How the California Wildfires Are Affecting Hollywood

Photo: APU GOMES/AFP/Getty Images

The Woolsey Malibu fire is still raging, and ash is starting to rain down on Hollywood, Silent Hill-style. Deadline and Today are reporting that Orlando Bloom, Lady Gaga, Rainn WIlson, Alyssa Milano, and Martin Sheen have all evacuated. The Kardashians have also had to evacuate their Calabasas and Hidden Hills mansions. Robin Thicke’s mansion has burned down (he and his family are safe), but Caitlyn Jenner’s mansion mysteriously saved from structural damage. Guillermo del Toro had to evacuate and leave behind his massive collection of horror memorabilia.

As we reported earlier today, both the historic Paramount Ranch and slightly less historic Bachelor Mansion have been imperiled by the fire. The Paramount Ranch sustained signifcant damage, and Bachelor Mansion’s status is still unknown. The Paramount Ranch was the site of dozens of westerns, including Deathrace 2000, Westworld, The Lake House and Doctor Quinn, Medicine Woman. The Bachelor Mansion was the site of Chad Johnson weighing his lunchmeat, but it’s also a real home to a real family.