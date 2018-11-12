Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Stagecoach

In case you were spontaneously gagging earlier and couldn’t figure out why, we think we’ve found the cause. (Would check it out with a doctor just to be sure, though.) Country music legend-to-be and your personal fav Kacey Musgraves is officially guest judging during the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, currently set to premiere on December 14.

The Golden Hour singer joins this season’s stellar line-up of judges, which reportedly includes Ciara, Frances Bean Cobain, Zoë Kravitz, Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong, Jenifer Lewis, Olympic skiier Gus Kenworthy, Yvette Nicole Brown, Felicity Hoffman and, of course, Rita Ora, all or any of which would make a Snatch Game for the ages.

⭐️Havin’ a yee-hawwin, jaw-droppin’, tea-spillin’, weave snatchin’ time on @rupaulsdragrace #AllStars4 premiering FRI 12/14 at 8/7c on @VH1 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/ea4BF8QJEI — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 12, 2018