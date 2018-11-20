The Cats movie has finally cast the sexy cat. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Derulo will make his feature film debut in the adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical as Rum Tum Tugger. In case you’re not familiar with the intricate plot of Cats, Rum Tum Tugger is the rock and roll cat (or the rapping cat, in the case of the London revival) who typically gyrates his hips a lot and makes many in the audience question whether or not they find the cats sexually appealing. The rest of the cast includes Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella (the one who sings “Memory”), Taylor Swift as one of the cats who introduces the mystery cat Macavity, Idris Elba as Macavity, Judi Dench as wise Old Deuteronomy, Ian McKellan as Gus the Theatre Cat, and Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots. Now, back to trying to figure out how to say Rum Tum Tugger like Jason Derulo says “Jason Derulo.”
Jason Derulo Joins the Cats Movie to Play Rum Tum Tugger, the Cat Who F*cks
Jason Derulo. Photo: Stephane Cardinale /Corbis via Getty Images