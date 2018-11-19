Rebel Wilson Will Also Be a Cat in Cats

Rebel Wilson. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Cats news just keeps on coming. According to Deadline, Rebel Wilson is the latest addition to Tom Hooper’s screen adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical, and she will play the role of Jennyanydots. Jennyanydots is “an old Gumbie cat” who is really lazy (the requirement to be a Gumbie cat) and has cockroach helpers, but she is also a good cook who enjoys teaching home-ec skills like knitting to uncouth mice. Hooper’s Cats ensemble is already stretching far and wide, with Jennifer Hudson onboard as Grizabella, Ian McKellen as Gus the Theatre Cat, Judi Dench as Deuteronomy, Idris Elba as Macavity, and even a pair of Royal Ballet principal dancers, with Steven McRae in the part of Skimbleshanks and Francesca Hayward appearing as Victoria. Taylor Swift and James Corden have also been announced in unspecified roles. Stay tuned. There are more cats to be cast.