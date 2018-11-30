Chance the Rapper Releases Two New Songs

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Spotify

Chance the Rapper released two new tracks at midnight Friday morning. You’ve got a Chance for every mood. If you’re feeling contemplative, there’s “The Man Who Has Everything,” which meditates on Christmas, Santa Claus, and materialism. “My Own Thing” features Joey Purp and more celebratory. Chance’s control over his music means he can sneak a release in between tweets about shitting Listerine and funding Chicago’s schools. The two new tracks sport cover art similar to Chance’s last four releases, abstracted vector drawings somewhere between Matisse’s later work and Slack avatars. Kinda seems like maybe an album? The songs can be streamed below, or on Chance’s website.