Claire Foy Knows Every Word to ‘Rapper’s Delight’

Not since The Wedding Singer has a nation been so enraptured by a white lady’s mastery of the first rap single. Claire Foy stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon ahead of her SNL debut, and Fallon had a surprise for her at the end of their chat. “I heard some weird rumor on the Internet…that you know all the lyrics to ‘Rapper’s Delight,’” said Fallon, before handing a mic to the gobsmacked Foy. Poor Claire got the first few bars out before Fallon cut to commercial. “Rapper’s Delight” is seven minutes long! Claire Foy deserves a chance to come back as a musical guest and finish what she started.

