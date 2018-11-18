Claire Foy to Host Saturday Night Live in December

Photo: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Claire Foy will bring her British sangfroid to SNL next month. Foy has had a busy fourth quarter this year, starring in First Man and The Girl in the Spider’s Web. Now she’s set to make her 30 Rock debut on December 1. Turkey Day weekend, NBC will air a Thanksgiving best-of. The musical guest will be Anderson .Paak. His fifth album, Oxnard, was released November 16.

Will there be a Lisbeth Salander sketch, but where she punishes men for taking too much space on the subway? Only time will tell. But Foy is most well-known in America as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, so get ready for some aching period drama parody. Alex Moffat would make an excellent Prince Philip, just sayin’.