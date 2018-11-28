Conan O’Brien Has a New Family In Japan

There’s almost no problem capitalism can’t solve with money, and nothing proves this more than the existence of a Japanese industry dedicated entirely to hiring out fake family members to lonely people. And since Conan O’Brien’s real family is apparently growing a bit tired of his antics, he decided to try out a new one during his visit this week. His new family comes with everything: a wife who acts happy, a father who doesn’t even know what he’s apologizing for, and a 12-year-old girl who agrees to pretend Conan is cool, ostensibly for money. It’s basically the very best version of a family one could possibly have, all for just a bunch of money.