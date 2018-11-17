The Season Three Crashing Trailer Has ‘Little Dick Energy’

Pete Holmes has a lot of new stuff coming to HBO over the coming months. First up is his second stand-up special for the network, titled Dirty Clean, which was announced last month and airs Saturday, December 15. Next up is the third season of his comedy series Crashing (which was renewed alongside High Maintenance earlier this year) and we got the very first look at the new season with Holmes at Vulture Festival in Los Angeles tonight. The trailer’s got a bit of everything, from Pete getting a fancy new jacket to a “Little Dick Energy” joke to appearances from comedians including John Mulaney, Amy Schumer, Jamie Lee, Colin Quinn, Ray Romano, Emo Philips, Dave Attell, Artie Lange, and Chris Gethard, to name a few. Watch the trailer above, and check out the rest when Crashing returns sometime in January.

