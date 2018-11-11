Dan Crenshaw Roasts Pete Davidson on Weekend Update

last night on late night

Saturday Night Live Brought Dan Crenshaw on to Squash the Beef with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson went back to Weekend Update to apologize for making fun of Dan Crenshaw’s eyepatch. “In what I’m sure was a huge shock for people who know me, I made a poor choice last week…I made a joke about Lt. Commander Dan Crenshaw and on behalf of the show and myself I apologize.” Then in the already cameo-heavy episode, Dan the Cran himself came on to give Pete a lesson in civility. Just kidding, Crenshaw got some appearance-based burns in to make things equal between the now best buds. Crenshaw said Davidson looked like “if the meth from Breaking Bad was a person,” as well as “a Troll doll with a tapeworm,” and “Martin Short in The Santa Claus 3.” Now that SNL has apologized, Crenshaw can go back to trying to ban abortions after 12 weeks.

