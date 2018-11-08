David Simon. Photo: John Lamparski/WireImage

One of David Simon’s many long-discussed projects is actually going into production. Today, HBO ordered a six-part mini-series adaptation of Philip Roth’s novel, The Plot Against America, from the man behind The Wire and The Deuce. The book depicts a the rise of fascism in an America led by Charles Lindbergh in the 1940s, from the perspective of a Jewish family in New Jersey. Simon will write and executive-produce the series with Wire write Ed Burns, and given his enthusiasm for sharing his ideas on Twitter, Simon will doubtlessly find a way to make this relevant to the current moment.