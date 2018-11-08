Jimmy Kimmel Asks Dennis Miller: ‘What Happened to You?’

Last night, comedian and Twitter “jokester” Dennis Miller made his first appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ever and his first late-night show appearance since stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2014. Kimmel didn’t shy away from asking the former “Weekend Update” anchor the obvious question. “I think people get upset because you’re conservative because you’re a comedian. I think it’s weird for a comedian to be conservative — unusual, I should say,” Kimmel says. “They say ‘What happened to you?’ What did happen to you, Dennis?”

After noting he’s “as socially liberal as anybody,” Miller says, “When I watch Trump, he doesn’t rankle me like he rankles people on your side. There are days when I think he’s a buffoon, there are days I can’t believe the stuff he says, but today, when I watched that thing [Trump’s press conference], I kind of laugh. I watch Pelosi, and she drives me batty … All I know is this: I’ve met so many nice people — most of my dearest friends in the world are liberals — I refuse to go through life defining who I’m gonna be friends with, who I’m gonna love, who I’m gonna hang with, from this D or R after people’s names.” Miller adds that he thinks when it comes to social issues, conservatives often come off looking like “the town elders from Footloose,” but on the other hand, when he looks at liberals, “I think liberalism’s like a nude beach: It sounds good till you get there, and there’s a lot of cankles and misspelled tattoos.”