Emma Stone Named Herself After Emma ‘Baby Spice’ Bunton

Do not doubt Emma Stone’s Spice Girls fandom. She saw them live in the 90’s, she saw them live on the reunion tour, and she’s seeing them again for this Posh-less reunion tour. Tickets aren’t out, but Stone is confident that she can find a way in. Obviously, her favorite was Baby Spice, real name Emma Lee Bunton. “Growing up, I was super blonde,” Stone said on The Tonight Show Thursday night. “And my real name is Emily, but I wanted to be called Emma because of Baby Spice. And guess what? Now I am.” Her SAG name isn’t entirely in honor of Miss Bunton, but it’s not not the fulfillment of a childhood dream. Horror upon horrors, though! Jimmy Fallon made Emma take a Buzzfeed quiz to determine which Spice Girl she was, and she got Posh. How ever will she recover?

